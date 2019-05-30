Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers

Official vehicles

Ministers (and deputy ministers) are allowed to purchase one car for official use in Pretoria as well as one in Cape Town.

The value of each vehicle cannot be more than 70% of their salary.

At the current salary determinations, a minister could therefore buy two cars to the value of R1.68m each.

Official vehicles can be replaced as soon as they have reached 120,000km or have been in use for five years. Cabinet members are allowed to use official vehicles “for any reasonable purpose”, including taking their children to school.

Accommodation

Cabinet members can live free of charge in one state-owned residence in the capital of their choice.

If they want to move into a second state-owned house for official purposes they must pay a “market related” rent. The formula provided in the handbook to calculate this is (salary) x 1% divided by 12.

So R2,401,633 per minister x 1% / 12 = R2,001 per month. For this amount an ordinary South African can rent a “nice spacious room” in Boksburg or a “flat” in Gugulethu.

The state pays for a domestic worker to clean cabinet members’ official and private houses and also picks up the bill for renovations.

Travel

Cabinet members and their spouses may book first class tickets for official international journeys.

They are also both entitled to 30 single business class flights per year within SA.

Dependent children get six single economy class flights per year.

If the cabinet member is not flying to a destination, the handbook allows for them to travel by train – including SA’s luxury Blue Train. Rates for the Pretoria/Cape Town route range from R18,405 to R43,035 one way.

When travelling on official business, members, their spouses and dependent children can choose any hotel to stay in.

Other expenses

According to the ministerial handbook a cabinet members’ department can pay for all “reasonable” out-of-pocket expenses (“including gratuities and reading material, but excluding alcoholic beverages not consumed with a meal”) connected with the subsistence of the members, their spouses as well as family members who need to accompany them when travelling.

Slips only need to be supplied “if at all possible”.

Because of all the variables and unknowns, AfricaCheck says, "it is impossible to predict what the cabinet will cost South Africans beyond the members’ salaries and their private car allowances."