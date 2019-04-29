Job pledges just lies from parties
Most of the political parties contesting elections have promised to create jobs. However, none has explained the details. Voters must take their word, I suppose.
Currently, unemployment is at its highest, with the youth mostly affected. And nothing suggests that things will improve any time soon.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni raised concern about the public service's high wage bill in February.
As things stand, the government has requested public servants between the ages of 55 and 65 to take voluntary packages. The government is essentially shedding jobs.
The private sector is also shedding jobs. Standard Bank recently announced that it's closing about 90 branches. Absa is also closing some of its branches. More companies are expected to follow suit.
The public and private sectors are not creating jobs. This adds to the unemployment rate, which is already high. By the end of this year, there will be more people joining the queue of unemployment.
The masses are on their own when it comes to job creation. To survive, they have to be self reliant and create their own jobs. On the positive side, this gives them an opportunity to be their own bosses - and to no longer rely on the government for survival.
Political parties are using the job-creation ticket to garner votes but they are being economical with the truth. They won't create substantial jobs in the next five years. However, they cannot tell the voters that because of the fear of losing votes.
Cry, the beloved country.
Thabile Mange, email