Job pledges just lies from parties

Most of the political parties contesting elections have promised to create jobs. However, none has explained the details. Voters must take their word, I suppose.

Currently, unemployment is at its highest, with the youth mostly affected. And nothing suggests that things will improve any time soon.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni raised concern about the public service's high wage bill in February.

As things stand, the government has requested public servants between the ages of 55 and 65 to take voluntary packages. The government is essentially shedding jobs.

The private sector is also shedding jobs. Standard Bank recently announced that it's closing about 90 branches. Absa is also closing some of its branches. More companies are expected to follow suit.