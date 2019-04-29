Only change of mindset will create jobs in SA

Job creation in South Africa is huge myth. The sooner we drop this political lie, the better.

What South Africans need at the moment is a change of mindset and confidence building among adults and the youth. Our inability to match foreigners who succeed in SA right under our noses, without any government funding and formal education, is something we need to explore seriously and honestly.

The fact that we hardly manage a tuckshop or turn labour-intensive businesses like hair salons into viable lifetime opportunities says a lot about our flawed understanding of job creation and the sad state of colonial mental capture.

Kagiso Sedumedi

Oxfordshire, UK