From an SUV to two-minute noodles, MPs register reveals the gifts our leaders received

From free tickets to music shows and sports events, overseas jaunts and livestock, MPs remain some of the luckiest people around, with the 2018 edition of the annual register of members' interests making for interesting reading.

None of our MPs were as lucky as former union boss Fikile Majola, who scored a 2017 BMW X5.

Majola declared his R864,000 gift as a “donation” from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu). He is a former general-secretary of Nehawu, a Cosatu affiliate which represents the public service and which is also the biggest Cosatu affiliate.

Majola became an MP in 2014 and chairs the National Assembly's energy portfolio committee. Nehawu had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests published the register on Wednesday. It revealed that MPs had prioritised property among their many acquisitions and while the state capture inquiry heard allegations about senior politicians receiving gifts and bribes from Bosasa, no such gifts from the company were declared in the register.