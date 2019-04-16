May everyone stand up, join the spirit of #ThumaMina

The African National Congress is a party which does not speak at the people. It is a party that speaks with the people. It is a party that speaks to the heart and soul of the people of SA, embracing their hopes and addressing their fears as we stride into the future.

We are a young nation. It has been just 25 years since the first nonracial elections when all South Africans won the right to cast their vote on that immensely historic day on April 27 1994.

It seems a lifetime when South Africans made their first mark to create a truly democratic country that was the toast of the world.

On Freedom Day, we will take time to reflect on what that meant to all South Africans. We united a nation. We created a dream. We saw all of our people believing that a better life for all is possible. But that is when the hard work began.