Letters

Deaths at Bushiri's church must be investigated and culprits brought to book

By Reader letter - 07 January 2019 - 09:46
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says there's a smear campaign against him.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says there's a smear campaign against him.
Image: Facebook

Did the departments of safety and security, health and environmental affairs investigate the deaths at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church last month?

Were the safety standards in the area where this church is situated reviewed? And have the South African media houses followed up on the deaths of three worshippers?

I plead with Sowetan to not lose focus on this story and to probe further to make sure that those responsible for the deaths are made to account.

Also, the church must be stopped from holding its services in a place that cannot accommodate big numbers.

Kagiso Sedumedi

Oxfordshire

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X