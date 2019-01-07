Deaths at Bushiri's church must be investigated and culprits brought to book

Did the departments of safety and security, health and environmental affairs investigate the deaths at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church last month?

Were the safety standards in the area where this church is situated reviewed? And have the South African media houses followed up on the deaths of three worshippers?

I plead with Sowetan to not lose focus on this story and to probe further to make sure that those responsible for the deaths are made to account.

Also, the church must be stopped from holding its services in a place that cannot accommodate big numbers.

Kagiso Sedumedi

Oxfordshire