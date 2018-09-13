Criticism should not be construed as a sign of hatred

Generally speaking, a lot of people have a negative understanding of self- criticism and criticism. There is nothing wrong but a lot of good about criticism.

When one criticises and reprimands you genuinely, he is in fact showing you love and does not want you to get into trouble and be consumed by negativity.

A good friend will always criticise you for wrong-doing and commend you for doing good.

Criticism will only come to play when self-criticism fails to function, then people around you will have to tell you when you go astray. A friend who does not criticise and reprimand you for doing wrong is not a friend at all, get rid of him as soon as possible.

When we genuinely criticise our leaders, we are in fact demonstrating that we love them and do not want them to commit mistakes.

Our actions have nothing to do with hatred. If we did not love them we would just keep mum and let them be. Our actions show that we care about them and love our country.

Ephraim B Nkomo, Soweto