Battle-cry over land expropriation just a smokescreen for political survival

If a person hears the word whirlwind for the first time, without that person knowing its meaning and spelling, misunderstanding is guaranteed.

From its pronunciation, whirlwind sounds as something to be welcomed and embraced.

In reality, however, it means disaster. Actually, it can mean any of the violent storms such as tornado or hurricane.

Such is the land talk to the emotional voters of South Africa, it makes both politicians and voters not to see the wood for the trees.

It is just a ploy by the ANC to cling to power through constantly raising fanciful topics every week, whereas existing problems are shelved away. However, it is the electorate which fuels the arrogant mainstay of politicians' populism.