Let's avoid a repeat of Esidimeni

The Life Esidimeni tragedy ranks very high among the darkest events to shame post-apartheid South Africa and its much-vaunted "people's" constitution.

Our constitution is hailed the world over as the best in terms of the protection of freedoms and human rights.

It was, therefore, painfully undignified for affected families and the nation to experience the deaths of more than 140 mentally ill patients after they were handed over to nongovernment organisations (NGOs) with no experience of taking care of this highly vulnerable section of our population.

It was prudent, therefore, that a tribunal searching for answers for the deaths of so many people under state care was set up.

From the beginning, the hearings revealed shocking details and a non-caring attitude towards the patients left in the hands of unlicensed NGOs, some of which were haphazardly established in haste just to cash in at the expense of patients.

And, even more shocking, all this happened with the approval of senior officials of the Gauteng health department.