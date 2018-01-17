The decision by former Gauteng health department head Barney Selebano to "take the sword" and resign means his Gauteng disciplinary hearing into his role in the Esidimeni tragedy will never be completed.

The doctor had been charged with "gross misconduct" by the department after the Health Ombudsman‚ Malegapuru Makgoba‚ had recommended his suspension.

This was after Makgoba found Selebano's fingerprints were peppered throughout the tragedy.

Selebano had been suspended from the department since the middle of February last year‚ drawing a salary of over R1.3-million in the past year. This figure is based on answers in the Gauteng legislature that Selebano had been paid R821‚078 between February and September. Selebano’s internal disciplinary hearings started in December and were due to start again in January.