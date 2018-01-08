Never give up pursuing dreams

I foresee 2018 becoming the year of success. But only big dreamers will end the year with something to show for it. A dreamer is an achiever in the making; a hard worker who puts up a great effort to make sure their dream comes true.

The goals he sets for himself are within reach. He believes a positive dream is there to be accomplished, while a quitter is somebody who is hopeless in everything he does.

He loses the battle even before he starts fighting. He is negative and he believes he's meant to fail in life.

Everything starts with a dream.

Dreamers don't believe in failure and they take an obstacle as a challenge that they must go through. Dreamers don't let a little turn at the corner ruin their whole journey.