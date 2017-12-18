We must all sing praises of Good Samaritans
We often get reports about the bad things happening in our country.
Everytime we open the newspapers or switch on our TVs, news are dominated by the bad things happening around us. Corruption, crime, poverty and inequality. All this paints a picture that everything is bad and dull.
These reports take the limelight away from those who are committed to doing the good things.
Truth is, it is always not bad everywhere, everytime. There are those ensuring the light is always on. I am referring to those who took it upon themselves to open up NGOs to assist people who can't do it themselves. These are the people who deserve a fair share of attention.
They use the little they have to make valuable contribution in many people's lives. I know them and acknowledge the good work they do.
These are the people who ensure that many drug addicts go to rehabilitation centres for help. They take homeless children off the streets and provide safe shelter for them.
These are our Good Samaritans who, during this festive season, will be providing food to those who cannot afford to put bread on the table.
They will be providing parental support to those without parents and will be resurrecting hope to the hopeless. Such people deserve praises. The little they do and did, the better. Their good deeds are clearly noticed; and we encourage them to continue valuing and saving lives.
Melato Mphahlele, e-mail