We must all sing praises of Good Samaritans

We often get reports about the bad things happening in our country.

Everytime we open the newspapers or switch on our TVs, news are dominated by the bad things happening around us. Corruption, crime, poverty and inequality. All this paints a picture that everything is bad and dull.

These reports take the limelight away from those who are committed to doing the good things.

Truth is, it is always not bad everywhere, everytime. There are those ensuring the light is always on. I am referring to those who took it upon themselves to open up NGOs to assist people who can't do it themselves. These are the people who deserve a fair share of attention.