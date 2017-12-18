We need to know the full cost of Zuma's legal bills

I believe it is time for the ruling party to be transparent and tell the nation how much the state has spent on President Jacob Zuma's legal costs so far.

Judge Dunstan Mlambo ordered JZ to pay the costs of his failed bid to block the release of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report from his own pocket.

All along he couldn't feel anything because taxpayers were paying for him while he challenged every case even though he saw that he could not win.

The president has his own advisers and state advisers who knew from day one that Zuma was fighting a losing battle, but what action did they take? These two teams need to explain why they turned a blind eye when our money was misused like this.

Amos Motloding,Jamela Village