Patriotism has given way to blind political loyalty

The divisions in society reflect themselves in the form of party political affiliations. We have become political party members before were are South Africans – as President Jacob Zuma articulated when he said that SA comes second to the ANC.

South Africans share this sentiment because we even go to the extent of showing it in public. For example, when a white man kills a black person for whatever reason, the community attends the court case wearing their party regalia, regardless of whether the victim is their member or not.

I challenge political parties, especially the ANC, to begin to educate members and supporters to wear ANC regalia at the relevant gatherings.

Sam Boikanyo

Mabopane