WILLIAM GUMEDE | Notion that coalition governance results in instability misinformed

Former SA president Nelson Mandela presided over a government of national unity, a form of coalition government, to promote reconciliation, inclusiveness and participation, when he included all the other major opposition parties into government, including the National Party, the former governing party, even though the ANC won the 1994 elections.

Between 1994 and 1999, there was a provincial government of national unity between the ANC and the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal. There was a provincial coalition between the DA and opposition parties in the Western Cape between 2009 and 2014 and a city coalition between the DA and opposition parties in Cape Town between 2006 and 2011.

Coalition governance – multiple parties governing – are prominent in more than 40 countries of the world – and is therefore a significant form of governance. In Africa, since the end of the colonialism in the post- World War 2 period, it has been the mostly successful form of governance in Africa’s modern history.

Effective coalition governments boost oversight of the management of government, as individual coalition partners hold each other accountable for public service delivery. Coalition governance allows for greater participation of minorities in governance, helps cater for the interests of all groups in a country and for the adoption of policies that caters for marginalised constituencies.

There have been deliberate attacks on coalition government as a form of governance, either out of ignorance or to sway voters not to vote for smaller parties. Such misguided attacks wrongly create public sentiment against coalition governments.

Since 2016, large metros with big budgets, procurement contracts and lucrative positions have fallen in opposition hands. This means the fights for control over resources have become more intense.

Parties that are unseated, when in opposition, try to dislodge new governing parties or make them unstable, in order to grab back control. Many parties in opposition wrongly believe opposing a governing coalition is bringing it down – rather than holding it accountable.

Coalitions need compromises for the greater good of public service delivery, leadership maturity to rise above ego, pettiness and self or individual party interest and effective conflict resolution mechanisms.

However, in many cases dominant parties are not making enough compromises; smaller parties are often made to feel excluded – or small parties demand outsize concessions in return for them to be a partner in coalitions.

Many of the failed coalitions have not built conflict resolution mechanisms into their governance structures as part of their partnership deals.

Importantly, effective coalition governance cannot take place until SA has a professional public service. There is often no firewall between party political and the public administration; this means that if a coalition government collapses at local level, public services often also collapse.