×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of investigator continues at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 22 April 2024 - 11:15

Courtesy of SABC.

Sgt Batho Mogola, who is one of the investigators in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, will continue being cross-examined at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

During Mogola's testimony on Friday, the court heard one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest.

Mogola spoke about the arrests of some of the accused and the cellphones confiscated from another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

TimesLIVE

There's no data linking Mncube to other Meyiwa trialists, says lawyer

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial maintains that his client was not close to some of his co-accused despite analyst reports and ...
News
3 days ago

Cops link Meyiwa accused through their cellphones

The state has established that there was substantial communication between the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
News
4 days ago

Meyiwa trial: cross-examination of ballistic expert delayed for a month

The Pretoria high court has postponed to  May 20 the cross-examination of a ballistic expert whose evidence links a gun to the murder of soccer star ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court