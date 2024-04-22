Sgt Batho Mogola, who is one of the investigators in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, will continue being cross-examined at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
During Mogola's testimony on Friday, the court heard one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest.
Mogola spoke about the arrests of some of the accused and the cellphones confiscated from another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of investigator continues at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC.
Sgt Batho Mogola, who is one of the investigators in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, will continue being cross-examined at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
During Mogola's testimony on Friday, the court heard one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, asked to see the evidence against him during his arrest.
Mogola spoke about the arrests of some of the accused and the cellphones confiscated from another accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.
TimesLIVE
There's no data linking Mncube to other Meyiwa trialists, says lawyer
Cops link Meyiwa accused through their cellphones
Meyiwa trial: cross-examination of ballistic expert delayed for a month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos