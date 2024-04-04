SOWETAN | Kodwa holds key to fix boxing

It looks like the months-long running battle between sports minister Zizi Kodwa and boxing promoters over the appointment of a Boxing SA board is nearing an end.
This week, we reported that Kodwa and members of the national promoters association, who took him to court late last year to force him into consultation over the appointment of the new board, had finally agreed to meet and map the way forward.
The saga has been dominating boxing matters instead of the sport focusing on matters inside the ring. Kodwa was indeed offside for appointing a board without proper consultation, as required by legislation governing boxing. But we believe the promoters also have their own vested interest in wanting the board to be dominated by the people they prefer.
We hope the talks between the parties will not end up compromising integrity and governance standards that BSA, for too long, has lacked.
The sport has sadly declined and has long been overtaken by other codes, and the current squabble over the board appointment can’t have helped enhance boxing’s tattered image.
Kodwa took too long to listen to counsel but we have to applaud him for finally seeing the light, as he and the promoters opted to stand down a court matter in Tshwane this week and head for negotiation. He has also put a timeline in place, detailing exactly what’s going to happen from now until a new board is inaugurated on May 15.
The timeline includes consultation with stakeholders on April 26, which is enough time for the aggrieved promoters to come up with suggested names after they rejected the previous board.
But Kodwa must stick to principle and know that appointing the board is solely his responsibility. Should it fail, he can’t use the excuse that his hand was forced. He must make it clear that while he agrees to mediation and consultation, he can’t be dictated to.
If he gives in to promoters’ whimsical preference, chances are boxing will continue to suffer as it has in its two decades of a sorry decline has saw it displaced as the second most popular sport in the country.
A statement released by the minister last week promised he won’t be cowered by “self-seeking individuals and delinquents who have arrogated to themselves sole right and ownership of boxing in SA at the expense of the nation”. It’s about time Kodwa fixes boxing for good.
