Sometimes I have stopped at a red robot and have wanted to buy something from a person selling goods on the street there. However, before I could find out the price and get out the money, the robot turned green and I had to drive on before I could buy anything.
The sellers could consider displaying the prices where they can be seen by the passing traffic. The prices could be written on cardboard (recycled from a box) and hung from a light or traffic sign pole. Or the sign could be held up between two big stones or bricks on the pavement.
This way people in cars can see the prices and quickly get the money out or have the money ready the next time they pass that way.
This might help the sellers to get more sales. It might be worth trying.
JM Thomson, email
READER LETTER | Street sellers must display prices of their goods
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
