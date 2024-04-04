PETRONELL KRUGER | Government must take steps to end hunger in SA

Last month we commemorated 25 years of the SA constitution – a document that was supposed to usher in a generation of South Africans living in dignity, equality and freedom.
However, we see a dangerous dualism in SA: while eight million children go hungry every day and a quarter of all children are stunted, we also see that one in eight children is overweight.
According to statistics, these children will grow into a cohort of adults where every second person is obese. Being overweight or obese is a well-known driver of diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
More than half of South Africans are dying of these diseases each year, which Stats SA has termed a “looming health crisis”. At first glance, the idea of a society where half of the population is overweight, while severe hunger persists seems dystopian, akin to the Hunger Games, where the rich gorge themselves and the poor fight to survive.
But the reality is that in individual households, both co-exist. Low income households are more likely to purchase energy dense, nutritionally poor food, which contributes to weight gain.
Strong evidence has emerged that food companies that sell low nutrition products target poorer families through marketing and retail outlet placement – the “double burden of malnutrition”.
Human rights are the idea that human beings are entitled to certain protections. After World War 2, the first modern international instrument setting out these rights was created – the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
In the declaration, another core right was entrenched: that everyone has the right to food. This has two meanings: there should be enough food (or calories) so that people are not hungry and the food should be nutritious so that people can be healthy.
In 1996, our new constitution brought this protection home by enshrining the right to food in three different sections. But we cannot eat our constitution, nor can we simply go to the closest government building and ask for a meal.
These socio -economic rights to food, healthcare and water and exist in a duty on the government of SA to, within available resources, create laws and policies which give access to these rights.
It is within this context that the government must provide school meals, social grants and food parcels in emergencies and regulate how to guarantee that the food we eat is safe. So, what is missing?
We need two streams of government action to stop SA from suffocating under the double burden of malnutrition. First, we need to end food poverty. An immediate step is to extend the social relief distress grant as a permanent social safety mechanism and raise it to at least R624 (the food poverty lower limit).
Providing food subsidies for local, healthy produce, extending the school nutrition programme and topping up other grants are also effective interventions. Second, we need policies to help South Africans eat less unhealthy food .
The first words in our constitution are: “We, the people of South Africa”. Take these words to heart and demand that the government take the steps to end hunger and poor nutrition.
■ Kruger is interim programme manager at Healthy Living Alliance
PETRONELL KRUGER | Government must take steps to end hunger in SA
Image: Karl Hildebrandt
Last month we commemorated 25 years of the SA constitution – a document that was supposed to usher in a generation of South Africans living in dignity, equality and freedom.
However, we see a dangerous dualism in SA: while eight million children go hungry every day and a quarter of all children are stunted, we also see that one in eight children is overweight.
According to statistics, these children will grow into a cohort of adults where every second person is obese. Being overweight or obese is a well-known driver of diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
More than half of South Africans are dying of these diseases each year, which Stats SA has termed a “looming health crisis”. At first glance, the idea of a society where half of the population is overweight, while severe hunger persists seems dystopian, akin to the Hunger Games, where the rich gorge themselves and the poor fight to survive.
But the reality is that in individual households, both co-exist. Low income households are more likely to purchase energy dense, nutritionally poor food, which contributes to weight gain.
Strong evidence has emerged that food companies that sell low nutrition products target poorer families through marketing and retail outlet placement – the “double burden of malnutrition”.
Human rights are the idea that human beings are entitled to certain protections. After World War 2, the first modern international instrument setting out these rights was created – the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
In the declaration, another core right was entrenched: that everyone has the right to food. This has two meanings: there should be enough food (or calories) so that people are not hungry and the food should be nutritious so that people can be healthy.
In 1996, our new constitution brought this protection home by enshrining the right to food in three different sections. But we cannot eat our constitution, nor can we simply go to the closest government building and ask for a meal.
These socio -economic rights to food, healthcare and water and exist in a duty on the government of SA to, within available resources, create laws and policies which give access to these rights.
It is within this context that the government must provide school meals, social grants and food parcels in emergencies and regulate how to guarantee that the food we eat is safe. So, what is missing?
We need two streams of government action to stop SA from suffocating under the double burden of malnutrition. First, we need to end food poverty. An immediate step is to extend the social relief distress grant as a permanent social safety mechanism and raise it to at least R624 (the food poverty lower limit).
Providing food subsidies for local, healthy produce, extending the school nutrition programme and topping up other grants are also effective interventions. Second, we need policies to help South Africans eat less unhealthy food .
The first words in our constitution are: “We, the people of South Africa”. Take these words to heart and demand that the government take the steps to end hunger and poor nutrition.
■ Kruger is interim programme manager at Healthy Living Alliance
NWABISA MAKUNGA | Of course cops must fight thugs, but they too should be kept in check
THULANI NGWENYA | State must provide safe housing for police recruits
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Lack of voter education threatens our democracy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos