SFISO MAHLABA AND UMESH RAMNARAIN | Computational thinking will help Stem pupils in AI era

SA has for too long been grappling with several challenges related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) education.
Among the challenges is the consistent poor performance of pupils in schools. The 2022 international study on grade 9 pupils’ performance in mathematics and science (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) (TIMSS), for instance, revealed that SA is ranked 38th among 39 participating countries in mathematics and 39th in science.
Despite the overall improvement in the national matric performance in mathematics (63.5%) and physical science (76.2%) in 2023, a significant proportion of students failed to qualify for Stem-related university careers due to stringent entrance requirements while some lack the interest of pursuing Stem-related careers.
The artificial intelligence (AI) era demands the development of higher-order thinking skills (Hots) in pupils to thrive in the field of digital technologies and unpredictable changes.
The curriculum recognises the importance of developing skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, analytic skills, creativity, innovation, adaptability, decision-making, lifelong learning, ethical considerations, etc.
However, recent studies have revealed the shortcomings of the Stem education system in developing these skills. For instance, the TIMSS study foundthat grade 9 pupils performed well in tasks involving knowledge and routine procedures but struggled with tasks requiring higher-order thinking.
The emergence of AI, demonstrated by systems like ChatGPT in handling routine tasks, raises the question of the most effective education for future workplace readiness. This question is exacerbated by evidence that pupils lack the skills required to strive in the AI era.
To prepare pupils for future challenges, education should prioritise the development of Hots, as these skills are less vulnerable to automation and AI. Recent technological advancements places SA at a crucial juncture, emphasising the urgency of developing essential skills within the youth for success in an evolving digital landscape and mitigating the challenge of youth unemployment.
The advances in technology and expectations at the workplace require people to be able to use computers to advance and enhance their skill sets - individually and collectively to become successful in this new era.
This requires the development and use of computational thinking– a way of solving problems, designing systems and understanding human behaviour that draws on concepts fundamental to computer science. Computational thinking competence is crucial for youth development because it provides them with a set of problem-solving competencies and approaches that are applicable across various domains and real life.
The inclusion of digital skills for all, including coding, robotics and computational thinking, in the grades R–9 curriculum underscores their significance.
■ Mahlaba is a lecturer in mathematics education at UJ
■ Prof Ramnarain is head of department in science and technology education at UJ.
SFISO MAHLABA AND UMESH RAMNARAIN | Computational thinking will help Stem pupils in AI era
