ALAN BROWDE | SA needs laws on food waste to end 'shameful' hunger

There's much the government could do. One hugely impactful intervention is to deal with food waste.
The amount of nutritious food wasted in our food chain — from farms to retailers — is staggering. We waste 10-million tonnes annually, equivalent to 30-billion meals. With 20-million people on a spectrum of severe food vulnerability, the need in a year is about 20-billion meals. So, the amount we waste is enough to end hunger in SA. Legislation is essential to curb waste and ensure rescued food reaches those in need through organisations such as SA Harvest and Food Forward SA. France's “Garot Law” is a notable example.
Passed in 2016, the Garot Law has been highly effective in reducing food waste in France. It has put pressure on supermarkets to donate unsold but edible food to charitable organisations, thereby reducing the amount of food that would otherwise go to landfill. The food rescued in just the first two years after the legislation was enacted increased by almost 30%. The law has also raised awareness about food waste and the importance of food donation.
What is the SA government doing in terms of hunger relief and food waste? The short answer is: nowhere near enough. SA lacks comprehensive regulation. Despite some policy statements, there's not enough action. For instance, the 2014 National Food and Nutrition Security Policy emphasised the need for food storage facilities but lacked follow-through.
In 2023, a food loss and waste (FLW) draft strategy emerged, but it was poorly advertised and lacked transparency about its progress after public comment. The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment extended the deadline, but there was no increase in advertising its existence. SA Harvest submitted feedback but hasn't received any confirmation from the department on whether it was received.
Let's be clear: the hunger crisis in SA is catastrophic. You might think this is an exaggeration, but the data speaks for itself. Up to 20-million South Africans are severely food insecure, with millions of children going to bed hungry each night — a shameful reality. Shockingly, 27% of our children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition, stunting, and wasting.
Every year, between 7-million and 10-million tonnes of edible food are wasted, equivalent to 30-billion meals. This wasted food alone could feed all those in need. South African landfills emit up to 450-million kilograms of methane gas annually because of the wasted food and organic waste going to landfill.
We can't solve this crisis alone. It's time for fundamental systemic changes, and that's where the government comes in. It has the resources and power, but tragically, it lacks the will. Ending hunger and preventing malnutrition in children should be its priority. That it is not, is heartless, cruel, and an injustice of the highest order. It is also an existential threat to this country.
I believe the draft strategy should take a much tougher stance, and mandate by law what must be done to reduce FLW and to bring all food policy under one roof into a single, dedicated structure.
Given this level of catastrophe, it is illogical to have three different ministries responsible for creating solutions. They all struggle to communicate internally within their departments, so how can they solve the country’s greatest crisis, which necessitates communicating and co-ordinating between themselves?
It’s no wonder we’re in such an indescribable mess, with millions of our children going to sleep hungry every night in a country where there is no shortage of food. Shame on us.
