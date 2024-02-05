Societies world wide grapple with a multitude of challenges, from global health emergencies to financial insecurities, testing the strength of communities. As the country approaches general elections, it is not only a time for reflection but also an opportunity for citizens to stand up as devoted citizens in the democratic process.
The callis to be proactive in building a resilient community capable of weathering any storm. Now, more than ever, South Africans are encouraged to play their part in shaping a better future.
Knowledge and action are indeed power and in times of uncertainty, staying informed and participating becomes paramount. However, it is equally essential to engage in constructive dialogue with fellow citizens and leaders.
South Africans are urged to share ideas, listen to diverse perspectives and collaboratively work towards finding solutions. By staying informed and participating in conversations, individuals can contribute to the creation of a more informed and resilient community.
Getting involved in local organisations and initiatives is one powerful way to be active during challenges and uncertainty. In such times, it is easy to feel powerless but by rolling up our sleeves and actively engaging in our communities, positive change becomes possible.
These can be organisations fighting for better service delivery, those representing people in political processes and those seeking to end substance abuse or those combating gender-based violence.
The importance of proactive citizenship cannot be overstated. Citizens are not mere spectators in the democratic process, they are active participants with the ability to shape the future of their nation.
The upcoming general elections provide an opportune moment for South Africans to not only cast their votes but to actively engage with the political landscape. Proactive citizenship involves holding leaders accountable.
DZUNISANI MATHONSI | Citizens need to play their role in the democratic process
As SA commemorates the 30th anniversary of its journey towards freedom, it is imperative to reflect on the achievements and challenges that have shaped the nation since 1994.
While the attainment of freedom marked a significant milestone, recent assessments label SA as a“flawed democracy”, indicating that there is still work to be done. The question is what can ordinary people do about it now?
The 30th anniversary serves as a touching moment to look back at the past three decades and chart a course for the next thirty. In the face of unprecedented difficulties and unpredictability, it becomes increasingly crucial for individuals to unite, remain engaged and embrace resilience.
JAN MOGONWA | Citizen action would ensure SA's future
PAUL MASHATILE | Reflecting on 30 years of democracy and parliamentary oversight
It requires citizens to demand transparency, ethical governance and a commitment to the wellbeing of the nation. South Africans are encouraged to voice their concerns, ask questions and actively contribute to the development of policies that address the pressing issues facing the country.
Additionally, building are silient community requires citizens to support local businesses, organisations and initiatives. By fostering a sense of unity and collaboration, communities can become more robust in the face of adversity. Now is the time to look beyond individual interests and work together towards a common goal – the betterment of the nation.
We are on a collective journey towards a better future provided we shake complacency and get involved in anyway we can. The call to action resonates louder than ever. The journey towards a more perfect democracy is ongoing and the next 30 years offer an opportunity for transformation.
The power lies in the hands of the citizens and by embracing proactive citizenship, they can steer the nation towards a brighter, more resilient tomorrow.
■ Mathonsi is a volunteer at Devoted Citizen Movement
