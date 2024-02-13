STEVEN ZWANE | SA needs entrepreneurship education to empower youth and unleash growth

In the mosaic of SA’s progress over the past 30 years, Tintswalo’s story, as narrated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address, emerges as a powerful lens, revealing accomplishments and struggles.
Amid celebratory speeches about SA’s progress, a stark statistic demands our attention: About 60% of young adults, like Tintswalo, are unemployed after completing their education.
Tintswalo, despite receiving free healthcare, housing and education, is now navigating the harsh reality of joblessness. She represents the thousands silently wrestling with unemployment.
The flawed assumption that a qualification guarantees economic prosperity is evident as she, like many peers, grapples with unemployment and uncertainty. It’s time to acknowledge that true progress isn’t measured solely by academic achievements but by equipping the youth for economic challenges.
Tintswalo moved from one internship to another for five years, earning no more than R5,000 a month. This trajectory left her unemployed and disillusioned, highlighting the limitations of the traditional employment-focused education system.
Tintswalo’s academic journey, as highlighted by the president, is commendable yet the crucial gaps in her education demand scrutiny. The stark absence of entrepreneurial skills in her education have hindered her ability to navigate the modern job market.
Countries like Finland demonstrate the success of integrating entrepreneurship into education. By implementing these strategies, SA can create a robust entrepreneurship education framework that empowers students with the skills and mindset needed for success in the dynamic world of business.
Even at TVET colleges, practical skills did not extend to entrepreneurship. SA can enhance the effectiveness of its TVET programs by integrating practical entrepreneurship modules that align education with economic demands, and mirror successful vocational training programmes in countries like Germany.
As we reimagine Tintswalo’s journey, envisioning a future that for, empowers individuals and propels our nation to economic heights, we must introduce entrepreneurship education as the cornerstone.
Tintswalo’s high school and TVET experiences should include training that nurtures an entrepreneurial spirit, turning traditional skills into economic opportunities.
Envision Tintswalo, armed with entrepreneurial skills, pioneering innovative ventures and contributing to a dynamic and thriving economy. Recognise that an entrepreneurial youth is the driving force behind societal development and economic growth.
Take inspiration from Theo Baloyi, Kay Yarms and Mhlengi Ngcobo. These visionaries showcase the transformative power of entrepreneurship, proving that with the right skills one can turn challenges into opportunities. Picture Tintswalo, not sending out resumes, but creating employment opportunities.
Entrepreneurship education empowers her to transform challenges into avenues for job creation. Studies suggest that economies embracing entrepreneurship education witness a 20% increase in job creation, foreseeing a quantifiable boost in employment rates.
Through entrepreneurship, one person’s success becomes the catalyst for community upliftment. As we chart this new path, we must strive for a SA where the legacy of the next 30 years is not merely political freedom but, most crucially, economic freedom.
The story of Tintswalo serves as a rallying cry to reshape our education system, ensuring that every young mind has the tools not just to survive but thrive in the complexities of our economic landscape.
■ Dr Zwane is a Nelson Mandela scholar and managing executive: group corporate citizenship at Absa Group. He writes in his personal capacity
STEVEN ZWANE | SA needs entrepreneurship education to empower youth and unleash growth
One’s success becomes catalyst for community upliftment
Image: 123RF
In the mosaic of SA’s progress over the past 30 years, Tintswalo’s story, as narrated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address, emerges as a powerful lens, revealing accomplishments and struggles.
Amid celebratory speeches about SA’s progress, a stark statistic demands our attention: About 60% of young adults, like Tintswalo, are unemployed after completing their education.
Tintswalo, despite receiving free healthcare, housing and education, is now navigating the harsh reality of joblessness. She represents the thousands silently wrestling with unemployment.
The flawed assumption that a qualification guarantees economic prosperity is evident as she, like many peers, grapples with unemployment and uncertainty. It’s time to acknowledge that true progress isn’t measured solely by academic achievements but by equipping the youth for economic challenges.
Tintswalo moved from one internship to another for five years, earning no more than R5,000 a month. This trajectory left her unemployed and disillusioned, highlighting the limitations of the traditional employment-focused education system.
Tintswalo’s academic journey, as highlighted by the president, is commendable yet the crucial gaps in her education demand scrutiny. The stark absence of entrepreneurial skills in her education have hindered her ability to navigate the modern job market.
Countries like Finland demonstrate the success of integrating entrepreneurship into education. By implementing these strategies, SA can create a robust entrepreneurship education framework that empowers students with the skills and mindset needed for success in the dynamic world of business.
Even at TVET colleges, practical skills did not extend to entrepreneurship. SA can enhance the effectiveness of its TVET programs by integrating practical entrepreneurship modules that align education with economic demands, and mirror successful vocational training programmes in countries like Germany.
As we reimagine Tintswalo’s journey, envisioning a future that for, empowers individuals and propels our nation to economic heights, we must introduce entrepreneurship education as the cornerstone.
Tintswalo’s high school and TVET experiences should include training that nurtures an entrepreneurial spirit, turning traditional skills into economic opportunities.
Envision Tintswalo, armed with entrepreneurial skills, pioneering innovative ventures and contributing to a dynamic and thriving economy. Recognise that an entrepreneurial youth is the driving force behind societal development and economic growth.
Take inspiration from Theo Baloyi, Kay Yarms and Mhlengi Ngcobo. These visionaries showcase the transformative power of entrepreneurship, proving that with the right skills one can turn challenges into opportunities. Picture Tintswalo, not sending out resumes, but creating employment opportunities.
Entrepreneurship education empowers her to transform challenges into avenues for job creation. Studies suggest that economies embracing entrepreneurship education witness a 20% increase in job creation, foreseeing a quantifiable boost in employment rates.
Through entrepreneurship, one person’s success becomes the catalyst for community upliftment. As we chart this new path, we must strive for a SA where the legacy of the next 30 years is not merely political freedom but, most crucially, economic freedom.
The story of Tintswalo serves as a rallying cry to reshape our education system, ensuring that every young mind has the tools not just to survive but thrive in the complexities of our economic landscape.
■ Dr Zwane is a Nelson Mandela scholar and managing executive: group corporate citizenship at Absa Group. He writes in his personal capacity
THULANI NGWENYA | Police need resources for safe and protected election
NICK DICKSON | Economic growth counts on tourism, which contributes 3.2% of SA's GDP
ROSS HARVEY | Good governance empowers citizens, improves lives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos