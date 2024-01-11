ROLAND INNES | Navigating SA's educational, vocational transition

SA is at a crossroads of a significant educational and vocational transition as it shifts to the Occupational Qualifications Sub Framework (OQSF) managed by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).
CEO of the council, Vijayen Naidoo, has declared that the transition is imminent and that existing qualifications will not be re-registered. This shift carries substantial implications for various industries, employers and training providers.
Qualifications soon slated for discontinuation will present a challenge for companies accustomed to providing specific training programmes. The repercussions extend beyond individual learning journeys and extend to the business world, impacting B-BBEE scorecards.
This makes it vital for organisations to reassess their training portfolios, or to seek suitable alternatives for discontinued qualifications, skills programmes, or short courses.
Here, training partners will have a critical role to play. One of the most critical challenges is the misalignment between existing National Qualifications Framework and the available programmes in the new framework.
Several vital qualifications lack equivalents in the QCTO. This creates a dilemma for organisations that had planned to enrol learners in these programmes, as the deadline for new enrolments is set for June 30. The looming deadline is a call to action. Organisations must concede that ignoring the transition is no longer an option.
Even as the question arises as to whether the government will extend the deadline, re-register a few qualifications, or allow for continued use of existing learnerships, the ensuing uncertainty can only highlight the need for an initiative-taking approach.
Having a Plan B is non-negotiable. Organisations must explore alternative pathways within the QCTO. The teach-out provision, allowing learners to complete their learnerships until June 30 2027 is a lifeline for those who enrol before the deadline.
However, the key is getting learners on board by June 30. The potential tax benefits associated with learnerships remain uncertain and may be subject to changes that organisations will need to track closely. Training providers must play a decisive role, actively engaging with clients, identifying gaps in qualification alignment and presenting viable options.
Communication is key. While the transition may impact every sector, the degree of impact varies. It is essential for organisations to recognise that delays, uncertainties and changes in decision-making will be part of it .
The QCTO plays a vital role in ensuring a skilled workforce, driving economic growth. Its efforts to standardise, develop, quality assure and promote lifelong employability are essential for building a resilient and adaptable workforce that can navigate the fourth industrial revolution and beyond. The transition cannot be ignored, and the June 30 deadline marks a point of no return. The time for strategic action is now.
■ Innes is group CEO at DYNA Training
ROLAND INNES | Navigating SA's educational, vocational transition
