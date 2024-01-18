BOICHOKO DITLHAKE | Civil society can be catalyst for social transformation

It is no understatement that SA is under siege on many fronts, afflicted by corruption, violent crimes, violation and killing of women and girl children, collapse of state institutions and governance, and service delivery failures, among others.
As a result, ordinary citizens are at their wits’ end as to how to express their frustration and hopelessness at being left out – and have resorted to violent protests.
The majority of South Africans want our young constitutional democracy to succeed and to deliver on the post-apartheid promises of an equitable and prosperous country. For this to be realised, we need visionary and ethical leadership to address the scourge of unemployment, inequality and poverty, crime, gender-based violence and corruption to steer sustainable growth.
The question is whether we have such political leadership. Active space needs to be created for the rebirth of civil society on a solid basis. Civil society plays a pivotal role in shaping the course of our nation. The sector must be a catalyst for the change needed for a successful SA.
It must actively advocate for social justice. Civil society organisations must champion human rights, equality and social justice, promoting inclusivity. To effectively “unmute” civil society towards rebuilding the SA people want, certain principles should be considered: Inclusivity: Civil society efforts must be inclusive and representative of diverse demographics.
Collaboration: Collaboration among civil society, government and the private sector is crucial.
Capacity building: Empowering civil society organisations with the necessary resources, skills and support enhances their ability to drive change effectively.
Advocacy and policy influence: Civil society should be engaged in policy discussions and advocacy efforts to shape laws and regulations that align with sustainability and transformation goals.
Long-term vision: Sustainable change takes time. Civil society initiatives should be guided by a long-term vision. It is important for civil society to enter a new age of maturity by reflecting on existing challenges and determine if it is fit for purpose.
In the months leading to the national elections in 2024, our resilience and capabilities will be tested. We will be asked where were we when our country was captured and stolen, when corruption became the new normal –and what we did and why?
We continue to live through a time of demoralising crime, economic, political, racial, class and gender schisms, which are tearing our nation apart. We need moral leadership to rethink our future through the renewal of our moral compass to reset SA and get it back to working effectively.
Kagiso Trust, during February 2022, made a call to action. This call led to the convening of the #Unmute Civil Society Coalition conference in November 2022. Civil society can be a potent force in rebuilding SA and contribute to shaping a more equitable, just and prosperous nation.
Achieving these goals requires a concerted effort, collaboration and a commitment to fostering positive change at all levels of society. – This article first appeared in the 2023 annual report of Inyathelo
■ Ditlhake is civil society support manager at Kagiso Trust
The question is whether we have such political leadership
BOICHOKO DITLHAKE | Civil society can be catalyst for social transformation
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
