THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Respect photojournalists in honour of Magubane

The death of legendary photographer Bra Peter Magubane has brought people from all walks of life – friends and foes alike – under one umbrella to eulogise about the bravery of the departed son of the soil.
Rightfully so, the likes of Magubane, Bra Alf Khumalo and Bra Sam Nzima, including of course the unassuming Bra Juda Ngwenya and the forgotten Bra Moffett Zungu – both whose death didn’t receive as much prominence as the other three – used their cameras not only to document the history of the country but to expose the atrocities of apartheid.
It is also through their lenses that we ushered the democratic dispensation in 1994. It’s actually a misnomer and a misrepresentation to reduce photojournalism to the so-called “Bang Bang Club” as it has been the case over the years.
Like the generation of Juby Mayet, Sophie Tema, Maud Mutanyane, Nomavenda Mathiane, Percy Qoboza, Len Khumalo, Aggrey Klaaste, Joe Thloloe, Thami Mazwai and Mathatha Tsedu, we too believe that the pen is mightier than the sword, hence we followed in their footsteps.
Most of those who came before us not only deserve a special mention in history, but should be celebrated and honoured for their role in dismantling the shackles of apartheid. They were subjected to the apartheid brutality and had their fair share of intimidation, harassment, torture, beatings and arrests.
Despite having deserted the newsroom more than a decade ago, one is not completely lost in the media. I am constantly keeping tabs with developments in the media... the changing media landscape, challenges facing the media, dwindling readership, listenership and viewership, and decrease in circulation, including the opportunity and challenges of social and digital media.
Although having morphed into academia, one is also keeping ties with media practitioners and government spokespersons.
The death of Magubane has therefore reignited a discussion among the current crop of photographers and videographers, their relationship with government communicators, and how they often get treated, especially during government events.
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Respect photojournalists in honour of Magubane
Photojournalists covering government events are often treated badly
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters
Four years ago, on our way to Mpumalanga for the funeral of Bra Sam Nzima, I had a discussion with former colleagues and friends who are now working for international news agencies. Both revered photographer Siphiwe Sibeko, who works for Reuters, and Themba Hadebe, who works for Associated Press, bemoaned how photojournalists covering government events were badly treated, even by those who should make their work easy, including VIP protectors, who are synonymous with blocking, pushing and shoving journalists and photographers.
During our recent visit to former colleague and photographer Boxer Ngwenya, the same discussion arose, this time in the company of another former photographer Thobeka Ndabula as we were talking about how even those who hindered Bra Peter Magubane in executing his duties were now eulogising about his bravery.
“If it were me, I would pay anyone not to assign me to cover government events. We are treated so badly from the day we apply for accreditation, including the day of the event,” the usually reserved Hadebe said.
They also complain about how even the official government photographers often hog the limelight by deliberately obstructing their views.
They gave testimony of how government spokespersons and media liaison officers of the local football fraternity disregard their profession. However, the treatment is different when it comes to cricket and rugby, because their needs are catered for so they can execute their duties diligently.
It is therefore imperative that in memory of Bra Peter Magubane, Bra Alf Khumalo and Bra Sam Nzima, those in positions of power engage with local and international photographers and videographers in order to make their work easy.
