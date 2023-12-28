×

South Africa

Limpopo journalist arrested, denied bail after taking pictures of mayor's house

Sanef 'disappointed' that charges were brought against a journalist who was doing his job without trespassing or intimidating anyone

28 December 2023 - 14:15
Thomo Nkgadima, a Limpopo-based freelance journalist, was arrested and denied bail for taking pictures of mayor Eddie Maila's house.
Image: Facebook/Thomo Nkgadima

A freelance journalist based in Limpopo, Thomo Nkgadima, has been arrested and denied bail after he took pictures of a mayor’s house on Christmas Eve.

Sunday World was reportedly informed that Nkgadima was arrested on December 24 on charges of trespassing and intimidation after he took pictures of the house of Eddie Maila, mayor of Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality in Burgersfort, the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) said.

“Nkgadima took pictures of the house from the outside in Praktiseer, where there are alleged illegal electrical connections and the mayor’s house is in the area. After spending Christmas in jail, Nkgadima appeared in court on Wednesday where he was denied bail, despite facing schedule 1 charges,” Sanef said.

Nkgadima and Sunday World are meeting legal representatives in the hope he will be released soon.

Sanef said it was disappointing that such charges were brought against a journalist who was doing his job without trespassing on Maila’s property or intimidating anyone.

“Editors at Sunday World have informed Sanef that Maila has previously threatened Nkgadima because the latter sought to do his work as a journalist. This is a worrying development that Sanef has always condemned. Our democracy requires that journalists be allowed to do their work without any inhibitions.

“Sanef hopes the court will make a sensible decision in offering Nkgadima a fair hearing and, when the time arrives, fully hear his side of the story.”

TimesLIVE

