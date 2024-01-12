On January 1, midday we visited Lions and Safari Park. It was a good outing as more families visited the animal sanctuary on the day. The professionalism of the staff and cleanness of the place is excellent.
Late afternoon, on our way back to Pretoria, we went via the Hartbeespoort tunnel only to find that crusaders of lawlessness had decided to blockade the middle of the iconic dam bridge with their cars. The 59m in height and 149.5m in length dam lies in a valley of the Magaliesberg mountain range and is a popular tourist destination. The man-made dam was opened in 1923.
On any given day, local and international tourists visit the dam bridge to have a look at the stunning view of the flood gates. On that day, it was chaos, and there were no law enforcement officers in sight to manage the situation that could’ve been ugly as law-abiding motorists’ frustration reached boiling point.
Most travellers had to turn back and seek alternative routes. Such hooligans’ foolish act impacted on the business of that small resort town. Surely Bojanala municipality should have in place proper festive season plans to avoid such ugly scenes.
Lawlessness in SA is definitely out of control and sooner the government reined in this monster completely, the better for everyone. The international investment confidence is very low on SA and business is feeling the pinch of crime. Soon, tourists will move away due to the high crime rate and lack of safety. If citizens can’t enjoy their country, its beauty means nothing.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Crime and lawlessness will drive tourists away
