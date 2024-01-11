×

Letters

READER LETTER | Magubane’s photographic images of pains of racism will be his legacy to SA

11 January 2024 - 08:55
Funeral service of the late Peter Magubane at Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The death of iconic lensman Peter Magubane has gripped the entire nation with a deep embrace of shock.

As we grieve, we thank Almighty God for the memorable years that he gave to this photo legend and beloved purveyor of justice and humility. His death gives us cause to ponder how he touched our lives.

His commitment to social justice and reconciliation, to human rights and the dignity of the human person will be gratefully remembered. The world pays tribute to Magubane’s immense contribution to peace and justice and his emphasis on the dignity and worth of every individual from conception to the grave. His courage in exposing the horrors of apartheid through his camera lens gave the entire world a 3D view of life under state-enforced racism. 

Magubane educated the world, giving them a bird’s eye view of the great racial divide with his snapshots. We are devastated to lose our national symbol of truth, love and hope. Few individuals have had a greater impact on our political landscape as did Magubane. History will remember Magubane as the most elevating and inspiring man of our age.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

