Kolisi uncertain if he'll continue leading Boks

Despite becoming the first captain to lead Springboks to two successive World Cups, Siya Kolisi has not made up his mind as to whether to step aside from the captaincy.
Kolisi led the Springboks to back-to-back titles on Saturday when they beat rivals New Zealand 12-11 in the final at Stade de France in France.
The victory was a record fourth Webb Ellis title for SA and Kolisi has now joined Richie McCaw of the All Blacks as the only two captains to have led their countries to successive World Cups.
Kolisi, 32, will be 36 years old when the next event takes place in Australia in 2027.
"Honestly, I've never thought about that. The most important thing was [focusing on] the World Cup and the Springboks captain is huge, especially for the country," Kolisi told the media after their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday.
"I only got a small role to play within the team. We are all leaders in the group and we are all in charge of the game.
"I think whoever is Springboks captain is always going to have the boys' support and it will fit in like a glove. But as long as I put on the Springbok jersey, I'm happy."
After receiving a heroes' welcome with the squad yesterday, Kolisi also encouraged the country to get behind the Proteas in India during the ongoing Cricket World Cup.
The Proteas will face New Zealand today, where a win will confirm their place in the semifinals.
"Obviously, the Proteas are in India and they are making us proud. They are fighting as hard as they can. They have been sending us messages of support," Kolisi said.
"To Temba [Bavuma] and the team, I just want to actually encourage the country to actually get behind them as much as they were behind us.
"They really do deserve our support and they have been showing that. They are going to do something that has never been done before.
"So, we have to support them like never before. You can see how well they have been playing. Let's get behind them. We've given them a little bit of inspiration to go through.
"Imagine if they can also do it, Temba and the team, we are behind you. We love you and appreciate you, guys."
Kolisi uncertain if he'll continue leading Boks
'I've never thought about that, I was focused on the World Cup'
Image: Thulani Mbele
