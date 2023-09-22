Violence will not solve any problem – Jessica Motaung

Regardless of the outcome against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow, Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has entreated the Amakhosi faithful to avoid resorting to violence and support coach Molefi Ntseki.
After the embattled Ntseki was pelted with missiles and escorted by security personnel to leave the pitch when Chiefs lost 1-0 to SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, there are fears that the Amakhosi faithful could misbehave again against Sundowns if they don’t win.
“Going into a game like this weekend’s, regardless of the result, we want to see the supporters saying to the team ‘we rally behind you’, supporting the coach and the players to do their jobs,” Motaung said on the sidelines of Wafa-Wafa fixture’s presser at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.
“We as South Africans must understand that violence won’t solve our issues. We are looking to our supporters to be supporting our team, particularly when we are going to battle.”
Wednesday’s incident was the second time this season where Ntseki had to be accompanied by security to leave the pitch after being pelted with objects. The first incident happened when they lost to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium last month.
After the Mbombela event, the league fined Amakhosi R100,000 of which R30,000 was suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during that period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence.
This means the league will crack the whip on them again, where they will possibly pay at least R30,000 that was suspended. “The worse thing is that this costs the club a lot of money,” Motaung said.
“Now we’ll have to hear from the league. Two weeks ago we were slapped with a suspended fine and now we’ll have to pay that fine.”
Motaung is convinced that they are on an upward trajectory after making 10 signings including Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Pule Mmodi and Given Msimango among others this term.
“We’ve signed 10 players and there’s been a real transformation in our revival...not only in the personnel but you can see the playing style and the team,'' Motaung noted.
Violence will not solve any problem – Jessica Motaung
Jessica implores Chiefs fans to rally behind Ntseki
Image: Lefty Shivambu
