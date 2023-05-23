The ANC says it is “alarmed and saddened” by the cholera outbreak which continues to ravage the communities of Hammanskraal and has left 15 people dead and many in hospital.
This is amid the City of Tshwane's call for residents in the area and surroundings to stop drinking tap water.
The ruling party said it is outraged not only because cholera is a preventable disease, but because the DA-led city of Tshwane continues to trample on the dignity of the people of Hammanskraal and to shamelessly violate their human rights “in the most heartless and inhumane manner”.
Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the tragedy unfolding in Hammanskraal is a direct outcome of a municipality that has been sleeping on the job and failed dismally to provide clean and safe drinking water.
“The ANC commends the decisive interventions by the department of water and sanitation to address the water crisis in Hammanskraal and the Gauteng health department to curb the spread of cholera and prevent further loss of life,” she said.
The spokesperson condemned the DA's “half-hearted co-operation”, saying they are disappointed that instead of joining hands with the provincial and national government to deal with the tragedy, the DA has resorted to its typical “defensive, buck-passing and finger-pointing exercises without accepting any responsibility”.
ANC ‘alarmed and saddened’ by cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Amnesty International slams 15 cholera deaths in Hammanskraal
“We urge the DA to take responsibility for their failure to provide water fit for human consumption and commit to addressing the problem. We urge the department of water and sanitation not to relent,” said the spokesperson.
“It has become evident since 2016 that the poorest of the poor have never been on the priority list of the DA administration. Our people have learned the hard way that DA-governed areas have been transformed into islands of apartheid in a sea of democracy.”
The ruling party said this “naked and callous disregard for people’s basic rights has accelerated the momentum generated by the #BuyaTshwane campaign”.
“We are confident the people of Tshwane have seen the DA for what it is — a racist party hell-bent on preserving apartheid privileges. The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to those who have been hospitalised.”
The spokesperson said in the absence of clean and safe water, the ANC urged communities to observe all basic hygiene measures to prevent cholera.
“These measures include washing one's hands thoroughly with soap before handling food and boiling water before drinking or using it for cooking.”
The ANC urged its party structures in Hammanskraal to be at the forefront of campaigns to raise community awareness and help prevent cholera.
TimesLIVE
