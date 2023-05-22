CLARENCE KWINANA | Neglect of inner city worsens housing problem
The municipal or local sphere of government is the level of government that is closest to the people. Many basic services are delivered by local municipalities and local ward councilors are the politicians closest to communities.
There are over 270 municipalities in SA comprised of eight metropolitan municipalities, 44 district municipalities and 266 local municipalities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.