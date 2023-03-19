'You say I consult too much': Ramaphosa admits to blindsiding ANC comrades with electricity minister announcement

President Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time admitted he did not consult his colleagues and comrades in the ANC before appointing a minister of electricity.
“Sometimes I will not consult and sometimes I will consult and I said you better get used to it, this is how I am rolling now,” said Ramaphosa detailing what he told his ministers and ANC comrades after the announcement.
Speaking in his capacity as ANC president, Ramaphosa was highlighting the importance of consultation processes and collaboration during the party’s first civil society engagement at the Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday.
He said when he decided South Africa should have a minister of electricity, “I hadn’t even briefed my colleagues and comrades in the ANC”.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was sworn in as the minister of electricity recently when Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet, adding two ministries to his already bloated cabinet.
It was reported at the time that some in Ramaphosa’s inner circle were taken aback by Ramaphosa's announcement during his state of the nation address in February.
There had been an expectation in some circles that Ramaphosa would announce that ailing power utility Eskom would be returned to the ministry of mineral resources and energy — under Gwede Mantashe — as resolved at the ANC December elective conference.
Instead, Ramaphosa announced that Eskom would remain under Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises portfolio, alongside the new ministry in his office.
The audience laughed and applauded when Ramaphosa told them that some were up in arms about his decision.
“All of them said the president has taken a decision on his own and I said OK, sometimes you say I consult too much, then I take a decision and you complain.
“I just said that is your problem. Sometimes I will not consult and sometimes I will consult and I said you better get used to it, this is how I am rolling now,” he said to loud applause and laughter.
He added: “Then some would have issues and said Cosatu released a statement and the party and when I met them, I said what is this comrade, and they said, ‘Now we understand’, so sometimes I will not consult as your president and sometimes I will consult.”
Ramaphosa said consultation was part of South Africa’s DNA.
