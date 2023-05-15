×

Columnists

SOWETAN | Let's get to bottom of US's claims

By Sowetan - 15 May 2023 - 08:11

American ambassador to SA Reuben  Brigety shocked the world last week when he claimed that our government had given arms to the Russian military, presumably to assist that government in its war against Ukraine. 

The claim thrust SA yet again into the global spotlight, raising questions about our stated posture of neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war. ..

