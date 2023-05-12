SA, US diplomatic row ‘poses risk of sanctions’
Presidency rejects accusations of supplying Russia with arms
By Mpho Sibanyoni, Jeanette Chabalala and Issac Mahlangu - 12 May 2023 - 07:00
A fallout over Russia and Ukraine war could have serious consequences for SA, with experts warning yesterday that allegations of SA’s supply of weapons to the conflict could result in business closures and job losses.
This came after US ambassador to SA Reuben E Brigety II yesterday on Thursday accused the government of providing ammunition to Russia through a ship that docked at Simon’s Town naval base in December...
SA, US diplomatic row ‘poses risk of sanctions’
Presidency rejects accusations of supplying Russia with arms
A fallout over Russia and Ukraine war could have serious consequences for SA, with experts warning yesterday that allegations of SA’s supply of weapons to the conflict could result in business closures and job losses.
This came after US ambassador to SA Reuben E Brigety II yesterday on Thursday accused the government of providing ammunition to Russia through a ship that docked at Simon’s Town naval base in December...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos