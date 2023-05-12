×

South Africa

SA, US diplomatic row ‘poses risk of sanctions’

Presidency rejects accusations of supplying Russia with arms

By Mpho Sibanyoni, Jeanette Chabalala and Issac Mahlangu - 12 May 2023 - 07:00

A fallout over Russia and Ukraine war could have serious consequences for SA, with experts warning yesterday that allegations of SA’s supply of weapons to the conflict could result in business closures and job losses.

This came after US ambassador to SA Reuben E Brigety II yesterday on Thursday accused the government of providing ammunition to Russia through a ship that docked at Simon’s Town naval base in December...

