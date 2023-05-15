With all due respect to the King of Belgium Philippe, who recently visited SA, it is my view that his wife, Queen Mathilde, is a very beautiful woman. I saw her when she came to SA in March wearing a very warm smile.
But that is where the fun stops, particularly when I think of the fact that she and her husband are beneficiaries of the racist brutality that was perpetuated by King Leopold II in the so-called Congo Free State, and how he insulted and offended Africans, including the fact that the Congo Free State was his personal possession.
Such things seem to matter little to Europeans and their little puppets here in Africa who actually believe that it is not such a big deal. Certainly, this can only be valid and acceptable only when the recipients such treatment are perceived to be less human.
The same goes for the British coronation nonsense that the media was feeding us here as if we have a king called Charles III in SA.
We as Africans have no king called Charles; the gentleman called Charles is the king of England. King Charles III is the first generation of English royals who did not participate in colonisation, slavery and dehumanisation of Africans.
But what does not change is the fact that we as black Africans, who are created in the image of God, are not subjects of the English king, and the media should stop saying “King Charles” when referring to an English monarchy but should instead say Charles the King of England.
It is an insult to us in a so-called democracy to be depicted as the happy subjects of a system that led to our dehumanisation and oppression.
KHOTSO MOLEKO | Africans are not the subjects of the King of England
Time to punish colonists, slave drivers and apartheid masters is coming
Opera singer Pretty Yende raises SA flag high at the coronation of King Charles III
I do understand that SA as a country is an asset of foreigners like Britain and maybe a personal asset of the royals of England, however, we as Africans are not the subjects of the King of England or any human for that matter.
Those who feel like they are English or European, in our midst, can go to Australia and New Zealand and worship Charles there. As a matter of fact, it shows the disdain some have for our own royals who do not even get respect and honour in Europe.
It should not be taken for granted that no empire on earth has done injustice and remained unpunished in the righteousness of God except when there was repentance and righting of wrongs. Even Israel had moments of tasting the humbleness of God when arrogance and rebellion prevailed.
Surely, the time to punish those who supported colonialism, slavery and apartheid will surely come, if there is no repentance and full acknowledgment of the wrongs of the past. With the world facing a new world order, the countries and peoples who were once oppressed will remember the past and demand answers if not payback.
Fortunately, as children of light, we accept and do preach forgiveness and reconciliation, however, this becomes difficult to hope for, when arrogance and unrepentance are evident as we see here in SA.
