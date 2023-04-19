MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Reflect on violation to privacy before sharing photos of children on social media
Society treats kids like possessions rather than human beings with their own rights
A photo that recently went viral on social media had me thinking very seriously about society’s sexualisation of children. A Gauteng-based businessman and activist triggered severe backlash after he posted a photo of himself, his five-year-old daughter and his nine-year-old granddaughter taking a bath.
He explained that he was preparing the children for school as part of his parental duties. While some saw nothing wrong with the image, which has since been removed by Facebook on account of the many reports or complaints that the site received, a significant number of people found it problematic and referred to it as “indecent”...
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Reflect on violation to privacy before sharing photos of children on social media
Society treats kids like possessions rather than human beings with their own rights
A photo that recently went viral on social media had me thinking very seriously about society’s sexualisation of children. A Gauteng-based businessman and activist triggered severe backlash after he posted a photo of himself, his five-year-old daughter and his nine-year-old granddaughter taking a bath.
He explained that he was preparing the children for school as part of his parental duties. While some saw nothing wrong with the image, which has since been removed by Facebook on account of the many reports or complaints that the site received, a significant number of people found it problematic and referred to it as “indecent”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos