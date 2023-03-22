Masses opt out as people are disillusioned amid ANC failures
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Read into shutdown 'flop' a numbed people
On Monday, the much-anticipated “national shutdown” organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) finally took place and proved to be an underwhelming affair.
For weeks , EFF leader Julius Malema had been mobilising the country and even members of parliament at the national assembly, to join the protest action against the crippling reality of load shedding and the deteriorating state of service delivery across SA. But at the heart of the protest were calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down...
Masses opt out as people are disillusioned amid ANC failures
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Read into shutdown 'flop' a numbed people
On Monday, the much-anticipated “national shutdown” organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) finally took place and proved to be an underwhelming affair.
For weeks , EFF leader Julius Malema had been mobilising the country and even members of parliament at the national assembly, to join the protest action against the crippling reality of load shedding and the deteriorating state of service delivery across SA. But at the heart of the protest were calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos