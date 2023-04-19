Ex-journalist Zibi forms new political party

Rise Mzansi, SA's newest political party says the ANC represents failure, despair, incompetence and corruption which is why the country needs a reset, new direction, energy and a new leadership.
Speaking at the official launch of the his new party, Rise Mzansi leader and former journalist, Songezo Zibi, said this was not just an opposition party to the ANC but an alternative to the current political landscape.
Zibi who announced that his party would contest the 2024 elections, said the country was at a crossroads and intervention was needed now before it became too late.
"2024 is our 1994. It is a crossroads moment. This needs a special effort. It needs all South Africans. It needs something deeper than just party politics. It needs a shared vision, a shared value system, an inclusive culture that seeks to unite.
"It needs real patriotism. South Africa’s population is very young, and yet the future is being destroyed by old people who think young minds and talent belong in leagues and agencies but not at the centre of politics. This is an opportunity for young South Africans to lead, to build the future they deserve.
Zibi said they had identified four key priorities in order to turn the country around, namely: political reform to return democracy to the people and to build a capable state; safety; building an economy that creates jobs and opportunities for everyone and rooting out corruption.
"We have become a society ruled by politicians, guided by laws we ignore and anchored by nothing with no clear value system at all. There is no self-propelling moral that anchors us as a society. We are politically led by people who lack seriousness, depth, and respect for the South African people.
"But the reason we are in a crisis is not for a lack of good people, it is only because good people have yielded the political space to those who do not deserve it. This is our country and our democracy. It must be a societal mission to return both to the South African people," Zibi said.
He said the country's largest opposition groups had reached a dead end, electorally and politically.
"Many of their voters, too, want to see a competent and capable partnership that can unite South Africans and lead our country effectively," he said.
During the launch at Constitution Hill, Rise Mzansi also unveiled the rest of leadership that include the likes of former DA member Makashule Gana who is the national organiser, former anti-apartheid activist and Azapo president Ishmael Mkhabela and former national coordinator for the Right2KnowCampaign Axolile Notywala.
Ex-journalist Zibi forms new political party
2024 is our 1994, a crossroads moment, says Rise Mzansi leader
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
