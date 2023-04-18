BRIDGETT MAJOLA, KANYA XUNDU AND POOJA PUNDIT | Green bonds can help SA achieve sustainable renewable energy targets

As the world grapples with the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change, green finance has emerged as a powerful tool for driving investment in sustainable energy and infrastructure. Green bonds have gained traction as a means of raising capital for climate mitigation projects while providing investors with a source of reliable return on their investment.
The bonds can help move forward SA’s Just Energy Transition (JET) goals by reducing debt burdens, attracting international capital and offering a competitive advantage to access a large pool of international investors focused on sustainability.
Green bonds are bonds used to raise capital for projects that have a positive impact on the environment, ranging from renewable energy plants to energy-efficient buildings, sustainable agriculture and clean transportation.
Green bonds are typically subject to voluntary or mandatory certification frameworks, such as the Green Bond Principles established by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), which recommend that a form of certification be used. Green bonds have thus gained popularity as a means of attracting investment from institutional and retail investors who are seeking to align their investments with their environmental values and support the transition to a just and low-carbon economy.
The reliance on conventional energy generation has proven to be unsustainable as the demand for electricity is higher than the supply of the national electrical grid. Renewable energy offers a reliable and sustainable power supply, fuel diversification and enhanced energy security while reducing the risk of fuel spills and dependence on imported fuels.
SA has a UN-mandated obligation to produce more green energy, as stated in UN Goal number 7, which aims to ensure affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all to achieve global climate goals.
SA's JET initiative, in turn, aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with increased sustainable jobs. JET seeks to ensure a gradual movement towards lower carbon technologies without negatively impacting society, jobs and livelihoods.
Various South African financial institutions have already issued green bonds. In February 2021, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) issued its first €200m (about R4bn) green bonds, structured in alignment with DBSA's Green Bond Framework and governed by French law.
Standard Bank and Investec have also issued green bonds, the latter in April 2022, backed by five flagship renewable energy projects, including solar and wind projects, which offer a stable source of power generation for the country.
In addition, in June 2020, the National Treasury set up the Sustainable Finance Working Group to establish the norms and standards that are needed for the development of sustainable finance instruments and products in SA.
Its objectives are to:
- map the universe of such instruments and products globally,
- understand the relevance, appetite for, and applicability of these instruments to the SA financial markets; and
- recommend the enabling environment for sustainable financing to grow and support investment in sustainable development. Their activities are therefore crucial for the further development of a green bond market in SA.
Green bond issuers and investors are not immune to allegations of greenwashing, the term used to describe a scenario where bonds are labelled as "green", although in practice their proceeds are not used for projects that promote environmental sustainability.
To address this challenge, ICMA and the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) have provided guidelines that describe the criteria and standards that must be met by the issuing entity to ensure that the funds raised through the bond are used for environmentally sustainable projects.
South Africans are no stranger to the impacts of climate change, recurrent blackouts and water scarcity. Green bonds provide a promising financing option to facilitate the transition towards a low-carbon economy.
Through investments in renewable energy, initiatives that promote energy efficiency, and sustainable agriculture, companies and financial institutions can not only support a reduction in carbon emissions but also find relief in cost-savings and benefit from an enhanced reputation.
• Majola is director: banking and finance; Xundu is a candidate attorney and Pundit is a candidate attorney at international law firm CMS South Africa
Image: 123RF/elxeneize
