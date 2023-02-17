SOWETAN | Let go of perks to save jobs
By Sowetan - 17 February 2023 - 11:27
As SA continues to grapple with a high unemployment rate crisis, the news of planned job cuts by the South African Post Office and Telkom this week will further add to the misery.
The Post Office served its 6,000 employees with letters of intent to retrench them last week and this was followed by Telkom – a partially state-owned Telecoms group – to cut its 11,500 workforce by 15%. ..
SOWETAN | Let go of perks to save jobs
As SA continues to grapple with a high unemployment rate crisis, the news of planned job cuts by the South African Post Office and Telkom this week will further add to the misery.
The Post Office served its 6,000 employees with letters of intent to retrench them last week and this was followed by Telkom – a partially state-owned Telecoms group – to cut its 11,500 workforce by 15%. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos