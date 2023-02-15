The imminent retrenchment of 6,000 post office employee refers. This is a huge number of workers to be retrenched by one company, however, the downfall of this entity has been caused by the dishonesty of its own employees.
Before these many courier companies operating in SA came into being, the post office was the most trusted and reliable source of post and telecommunication services, including courier services. Well, we understand that letters, telegrams and sending cash through registered mail is outdated due to new technology.
Nevertheless, the post office has played a tremendous role in our communities. Money was sent through registered mail and it would reach its destination without problems. Changes came and most customers complained that their money was not reaching its destination in full and parcels were tampered with, and that’s when couriers came to our rescue.
Banks also introduced the money transfer system, which is more reliable today. It doesn’t matter how big the company is, but once one worker becomes corrupt then the company will go down. I don’t see anything better the post office has to offer.
Amos Motloding, Jamela village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Post office workers to blame for its demise
Image: Supplied
