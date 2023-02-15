×

Letters

READER LETTER | Post office workers to blame for its demise

By reader letter - 15 February 2023 - 10:53
The South African Post Office says its decision to retrench 6,000 workers was neither sudden nor unexpected as it has been engaging stakeholders over the past 20 months regarding reducing costs. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The imminent retrenchment of 6,000 post office employee refers. This is a huge number of workers to be retrenched by one company, however, the downfall of this entity has been caused by the dishonesty of its own employees.

Before these many courier companies operating in SA came into being, the post office was the most trusted and reliable source of post and telecommunication services, including courier services. Well, we understand that letters, telegrams and sending cash through registered mail is outdated due to new technology.

Nevertheless, the post office has played a tremendous role in our communities. Money was sent through registered mail and it would reach its destination without problems. Changes came and most customers complained that their money was not reaching its destination in full and parcels were tampered with, and thats when couriers came to our rescue.

Banks also introduced the money transfer system, which is more reliable today. It doesnt matter how big the company is, but once one worker becomes corrupt then the company will go down. I dont see anything better the post office has to offer.

Amos Motloding, Jamela village, Limpopo

