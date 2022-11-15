×

MIYELANI HOLENI | Time ripe to rethink ways councils generate revenue

For any council to function, it needs residents, businesses to consistently pay for services

By Miyelani Holeni - 15 November 2022 - 10:37

Those of us who survived the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that stole two years of our existence, livelihoods, savings and loved ones are still trying to get back on to our bearings and the respective trajectories we were on before the onslaught.

And while the world is gradually opening up, loadshedding and water-shedding have entered the fray in SA, causing untold damage to all business and households, and municipalities have not been spared...

