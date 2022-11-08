SOWETAN | Corrupt using killings to silence critics
By Sowetan - 08 November 2022 - 10:31
It would be naive to dismiss the murder of Mpumalanga ANC regional leader Muzi Manyathi as just another violent crime incident.
As this newspaper reported yesterday, Manyathi’s name was on a hit list circulating since June, according to ANC provincial spokesperson and Mkhondo municipality PR councillor Ngelosi Ndlovu. She said she also lives in fear as her name is also on the list. ..
SOWETAN | Corrupt using killings to silence critics
It would be naive to dismiss the murder of Mpumalanga ANC regional leader Muzi Manyathi as just another violent crime incident.
As this newspaper reported yesterday, Manyathi’s name was on a hit list circulating since June, according to ANC provincial spokesperson and Mkhondo municipality PR councillor Ngelosi Ndlovu. She said she also lives in fear as her name is also on the list. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos