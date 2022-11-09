MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Parents' behaviour shows communities accept sex crimes
Women, children not safe while abusers are defended
Last Thursday, final matric exams at JE Ndlovu High School in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, were interrupted by protesting parents. Unlike in other parts of the country, where the protests disrupting matric exams are about service delivery, at the said school the protest was in support of a male teacher who is accused of having romantic relationships with his students.
Yes, parents were protesting in support of a man who is under investigation for being a predator who preys on their own children. These men and women were prepared to destroy the futures of their children by halting final exams that determine whether or not they will access higher education, in defence of a man who is accused of preying on their children...
