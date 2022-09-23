Spare us the blackouts, healthcare sector, farmers plead
Eskom says it is beyond its powers
23 September 2022 - 07:38
As the country sinks into darkness because of lack of electricity, farmers and public hospitals are pleading with Eskom to exempt them from load-shedding.
The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) said load-shedding had negatively impacted the provision of quality care in all health facilities and placed an enormous strain on health workers to perform their duties. ..
