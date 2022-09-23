×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Spare us the blackouts, healthcare sector, farmers plead

Eskom says it is beyond its powers

23 September 2022 - 07:38
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

As the country sinks into darkness because of lack of electricity, farmers and public hospitals are pleading with Eskom to exempt them from load-shedding. 

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) said load-shedding had negatively impacted the provision of quality care in all health facilities and placed an enormous strain on health workers to perform their duties. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...