Letters

READER LETTER | Racism is here to stay

By Reader Letter - 14 October 2022 - 10:40
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka

In SA, there's a big rip-off of poor black people by white capitalists. Always, whites are the ones who entice blacks to join insurance companies to earn commissions.

However, when it comes to claims, they push your black brother to deal with your claim.

The insurance of a car should be based on the value of a car, not the colour of a person. Even when we buy cars through banks, interest rates for blacks and whites are not the same.

You can vote for the DA but the fact is that a white person will never regard a black person as a human being.

It won't get better as long as blacks believe in launching more political parties instead of business entities.

Amos Motloding, Jamela, Limpopo

