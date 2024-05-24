Fathers are now entitled to stay at home and take care of their newly-born babies. Does this apply only to legally married fathers or all those men out there, who have the “jackrabbit” mentality, spreading their seed with great abandon?
South African men are notorious breeders, adding millions to an already strained population and further placing additional pressure on all businesses.
So where does this nonsense stop? Angazi buti!
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
READER LETTER | Does paternity leave include deadbeat dads?
