Columnists

KHUTHALA GALA HOLTEN | More women in powerful roles will change workplace

By Khuthala Gala Holten - 16 August 2022 - 10:08

Just 17.4% of board directors in SA's business sector are women. 

According to the Businesswomen’s Association, among JSE-listed companies in 2017, women constituted only 11.8% of board chairpersons, with one in six JSE-listed companies having no women on their boards. A comprehensive study by Gallup showed that businesses who have gender-diverse boards and work forces perform monumentally better than those dominated by a single gender...

